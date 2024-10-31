Region student's design among those selected for Indiana's 'I Voted' stickers

Indiana voters who head to the polls Tuesday may get an "I Voted" sticker designed by a local student.

Iris Lopez is a student at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Lake Station. Lopez's design won first place in the kindergarten-through-third-grade category in the Indiana Secretary of State's sticker design contest. It features an eagle, cardinal and American flag on a blue and yellow background.

The Secretary of State's Office says nearly a thousand sticker design entries were submitted by children across the state. Winners were chosen in three age groups. Their stickers are being sent to counties across Indiana to be handed out at polling locations.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales recently welcomed the three winners to his office at the Statehouse. In a statement, Morales says the stickers "are a reminder of the importance of every vote." He says he's "looking forward to seeing their designs worn proudly by voters statewide."