16-year-old bicyclist killed in Porter County crash

A 16-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening, in a crash in Porter County. The Sheriff's Office says the bicyclist and a Toyota SUV were both heading north on County Road 500 West, north of State Road 2, when they collided.

The area is not well lit, and the driver reportedly told police they didn't see the bicyclist in the roadway, before the crash happened. Police say the driver immediately turned around and found Mitchell Sterling of Valparaiso lying in the roadway.

First responders and an off-duty medic began lifesaving measures, before taking Sterling to the hospital, but he passed away from his injuries.