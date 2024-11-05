Lake Central School Board ratifies teacher contract

Lake Central teachers are getting a pay raise. The school board unanimously approved the 2024-2025 collective bargaining agreement Monday.

The Times previously reported that the contract boosts the starting salary to $55,200, an increase of $1,200 from last year. Returning teachers will see their salary increase by up to $2,200, depending on last year's evaluations.

The only discussion on the contract Monday was a complement from board member Dr. Janice Malchow. "Job well done on that!" Malchow said. "Nice work."

The board's action also included pay raises for administrative and classified staff. Members also approved terms of employment for the school year.