Valparaiso looking to improve traffic safety near Linc construction site, city parks

The city of Valparaiso is looking to address some traffic safety concerns.

Traffic control issues at the Linc construction site have been drawing complaints from residents at recent city council meetings. On Friday, the board of works agreed to close Michigan Avenue for the half-block north of Lincolnway.

"We've spent extensive time with the Linc development team, getting their traffic control in order, for safety of both the motoring public, the walking public, as well as their own personnel," said City Engineer Max Rehlander.

The board of works also agreed to implement advisory speed zones near 12 of the city's parks. Valpo Parks Director Kevin Nuppnau said they will each include a yellow sign with a see-saw symbol, along with an advisory speed limit of 20 miles per hour.

"'Advisory' just means, 'We encourage you to slow down. There's a reason to slow down. We want you to slow down,' and those are yellow," Nuppnau explained.

Valpo Parks will also work with the city's public works department to add or refresh crosswalks. Nuppnau said the goal is to make speeds and signage more consistent across the city's park system.

"We are really excited about being able to create this program," Nuppnau told the board of works. "Safety is one of our five core values at the parks department."

The estimated cost of posts and signage is about $4,000. That will be covered by Valpo Parks and the Valpo Parks Foundation.