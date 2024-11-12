© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Highland seeking residents' input as comprehensive planning process gets underway

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 12, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST
Michael Gallenberger
Highland residents have a chance to share what they'd like to see in the town's future.

The town is working on a new comprehensive plan to guide development over the next twenty years. Focus areas will include neighborhood revitalization, improving transportation infrastructure and enhancing pedestrian connectivity, according to a press release.

As part of the first phase, residents can take a 10-minute survey, now through December 20. It asks for residents' impressions about streets, parks, public safety and other town services, along with what they'd like to see going forward.

The online survey can be found at highland.in.gov. Paper versions are also available at Highland Town Hall.

Community meetings with residents and stakeholders are planned for 2025.
Local News HighlandPlanning
