© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Regionally Speaking: 2024 End of Year Money Moves

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:00 PM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

The stock market experienced a lot of volatility in September. Shortly afterward, the Fed lowered interest rates for the first time in four years. But changes to America’s financial landscape most likely won’t end there can be a lot more financial changes for Americans as the presidential election will be held on Nov. 5. And the outcome of the election will determine who will be in the Oval Office and Congress in 2025, and that will dictate if there will be changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). If there was ever a year for listeners to review their finances – it’s 2024! Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to discuss some money moves that you should consider before December 31, 2024.
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerfinancial adviceretirement adviceplanning for retirement
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson