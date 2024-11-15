Regionally Speaking: 2024 End of Year Money Moves

The stock market experienced a lot of volatility in September. Shortly afterward, the Fed lowered interest rates for the first time in four years. But changes to America’s financial landscape most likely won’t end there can be a lot more financial changes for Americans as the presidential election will be held on Nov. 5. And the outcome of the election will determine who will be in the Oval Office and Congress in 2025, and that will dictate if there will be changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). If there was ever a year for listeners to review their finances – it’s 2024! Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to discuss some money moves that you should consider before December 31, 2024.