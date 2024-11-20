© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local unemployment rates decrease from September to October

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Local October unemployment rates were down from the month before, but still higher than they were in October 2023. Lake County's unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, while Porter County's rate was 4.1 percent.

Still, the actual number of residents believed to be working has increased from October of 2023, by almost 1,200 in Lake County and almost 400 in Porter County. More residents are in the labor force, compared to last October.

When it comes to individual cities, Gary now has the second-highest unemployment rate in Indiana at 8.3 percent, falling behind Kokomo, but the rest of the top five are also in Lake County.

Valparaiso has the lowest unemployment rate of the Region's major cities at four percent.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
