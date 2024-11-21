Body recovered a day after vehicle was reported in Dyer pond

The body of a missing driver has been recovered from a pond in Dyer. Dyer police say they got a report of a vehicle in the water around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Flagstone Drive behind the Jewel-Osco store.

Police and firefighters found the vehicle in the water near a parking area, but they weren't able to locate the driver, even after calling in dive and aviation teams. Finally, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrived Thursday morning to help with the search. Police say the DNR was able to locate the driver in the waterway using its sonar equipment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dyer police at 219-865-1163.