Franciscan to remain 'staple in the town of Dyer for years to come,' says town manager

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST
Franciscan Health

The town of Dyer is promising to work with Franciscan Alliance, as is transitions its Dyer hospital to a mental health campus.

Town Manager David Hein says the hospital system's announcement puts to rest the rumors that the Dyer facility would shut down entirely. "They are committed to the town of Dyer," Hein told the town council Thursday. "They are changing their little business model as of 2027, but Franciscan will still be a staple in the town of Dyer for years to come and we will work with them to support their next ventures here."

Earlier Thursday, Franciscan Alliance announced that inpatient, emergency and surgical services would move to its Munster campus in late 2027.
Local News
