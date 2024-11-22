Regionally Speaking: Does the Democratic Party need to rebrand?

The results of the 2024 General Election left some voters sharing hopes as well as fears for democracy. Across the state as well as across the country some frame this election as both democracy and hyperbole on the ballot. As Republicans across the country saw victory breaking the ‘blue wall’ all the way up to the White House, in the days and weeks following the election many voters began to question what’s next for our country and our democracy. Liana Groth Hulka is an attorney and the co-founder of Hoosier Women Forward and the chairwoman of Our Choice Coalition and joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to talk more about what the Democratic Party need to do to regain its members.