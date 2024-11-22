© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Regionally Speaking: Does the Democratic Party need to rebrand?

Lakeshore Public Media
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:50 PM CST
Liana Groth Hulka, Chairwoman Our Choice Coalition.
Via Facebook/Liana Hulka
Liana Groth Hulka, Chairwoman Our Choice Coalition.

The results of the 2024 General Election left some voters sharing hopes as well as fears for democracy. Across the state as well as across the country some frame this election as both democracy and hyperbole on the ballot. As Republicans across the country saw victory breaking the ‘blue wall’ all the way up to the White House, in the days and weeks following the election many voters began to question what’s next for our country and our democracy. Liana Groth Hulka is an attorney and the co-founder of Hoosier Women Forward and the chairwoman of Our Choice Coalition and joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to talk more about what the Democratic Party need to do to regain its members.
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingThe Indiana Democratic Party2024 Electiondemocracy