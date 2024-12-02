© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Millennium Station work means boarding changes for nighttime South Shore Line trains

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:24 PM CST
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

Nighttime South Shore Line trains will once again use Metra's platforms at Millennium Station this week.

From Tuesday night until Friday morning, South Shore trains will arrive and depart from tracks 5 and 6, between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. That's on the lower level of the station, typically used by Metra trains.

Metra will be performing work overnight in the South Shore Line's section of Millennium Station.

The closure that had been scheduled for Monday night has been canceled.
Local News
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger