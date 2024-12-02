Millennium Station work means boarding changes for nighttime South Shore Line trains

Nighttime South Shore Line trains will once again use Metra's platforms at Millennium Station this week.

From Tuesday night until Friday morning, South Shore trains will arrive and depart from tracks 5 and 6, between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. That's on the lower level of the station, typically used by Metra trains.

Metra will be performing work overnight in the South Shore Line's section of Millennium Station.

The closure that had been scheduled for Monday night has been canceled.