Porter County finalizing process for opioid settlement fund distribution

Porter County officials continue putting together a process to let organizations apply for a share of opioid settlement money.

County Attorney Scott McClure says the county plans to award up to $125,000 a year through 2038. "We're doing between one and five awards a year," McClure explained during a recent county commissioners meeting. "Those awards are between one dollar and $125,000. It's $125,000 total amount of award each year."

Eligible organizations include local non-profits, health care providers and community coalitions, according to the county's website. Priority will be given to projects proven to reduce opioid addition, support recovery efforts and improve public health outcomes.

Under the process proposed by the county's opioid settlement committee, applications would be due by the end of January. Each year's winners would be notified by May 1, and recipients would have one year to spend the money.

County council member Andy Vasquez is a member of the opioid settlement committee. "It doesn't mean it can't be tweaked in the future," Vasquez told the county commissioners in November. "But for right now, what we've got, for as many meetings as we've had, I think we've got the best approach on this, and timeframe is of utmost importance."

The commissioners approved the process last month. It goes to the county council on Tuesday for further discussion. If approved, applications will then be posted to the county website.