Two hurt after train hits semi in Kentland

Two people were hurt when a train hit a semi truck on U.S. 41 in Kentland. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection with U.S. 24.

Police believe a northbound semi truck stopped at the light and then proceeded into the intersection, when it was hit by a westbound train. That apparently pushed the truck into a passenger car that was waiting to turn. Both the car and the semi were pulled about 60 feet from the intersection, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl from Chicago, was flown to Indianapolis for treatment. The semi driver, a 36-year-old man from Addison, Illinois, was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the road was closed for about seven hours for cleanup.