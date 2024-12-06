Regionally Speaking: Legacy Foundation Lake County's Community Foundation

For over 30 years, Legacy Foundation has been empowering people, providing strategic leadership, and impactful philanthropic support to create an equitable Lake County where all people thrive. Legacy Foundation works with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to shine a light on the local, community-driven efforts that make Lake County a better place to live, work, and grow. With every contribution, the charitable organization is investing in the future. By building and managing endowment funds, Legacy Foundation ensures that Lake County will always have the resources it needs to grow and adapt to changing times. Legacy Foundation is here to support Lake County today and leave a legacy of resilience and opportunity for future generations. Legacy Foundation President and CEO Kelly Anoe, and Erica Fizer Vice President of Philanthropy join Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to share more about, the community foundation.

Legacy Foundation is the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana. Our mission is to transform Lake County by providing strategic leadership and impactful philanthropic support to ensure equitable opportunity for all communities that we serve. Through the generosity of a wide base of donors, Legacy Foundation has awarded over $50 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and individuals since its founding in 1992. The foundation manages nearly $85 million in assets and is governed by a volunteer board of directors representing a diverse spectrum of business, education, and the nonprofit and public sectors. Learn more at www.legacyfdn.org.

