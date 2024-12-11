Gary/Chicago International Airport gets federal funding for new airport traffic control tower

The Gary/Chicago International Airport's plans to replace its airport traffic control tower have gotten a major boost. The airport says it's gotten a 1.7-million-dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to formulate, design and engineer the new tower.

It will replace a tower built in 1972 that the airport says "has become increasingly obsolete and inefficient." The new tower will be about 50 feet taller and "feature state-of-the-art technology, including advanced radar systems and communication tools." The airport says it's "essential to accommodate future growth while maintaining high safety standards."

The FAA approved the required siting study this fall. Construction of the new tower is expected to begin in the fall of 2025 and wrap up by the summer of 2026.