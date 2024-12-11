© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore Line to provide service to next week's IU-Notre Dame game

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:25 PM CST
South Shore Line

The South Shore Line will provide service to the Indiana University-Notre Dame College Football Playoff game December 20. Shuttle buses will take passengers from the South Bend Airport station to the IU School of Medicine building on the Notre Dame campus.

Buses will meet Train 7 arriving at South Bend Airport at 11:46 a.m. EST and Train 11 arriving at 3:42 p.m. EST. Additionally, Train 111 will be extended from Michigan City to South Bend Airport, where a shuttle bus will pick up passengers at 4:50 p.m.

A shuttle bus will leave campus about an hour after the game ends, to connect passengers to an extra westbound train.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
