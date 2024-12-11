South Shore Line to provide service to next week's IU-Notre Dame game

The South Shore Line will provide service to the Indiana University-Notre Dame College Football Playoff game December 20. Shuttle buses will take passengers from the South Bend Airport station to the IU School of Medicine building on the Notre Dame campus.

Buses will meet Train 7 arriving at South Bend Airport at 11:46 a.m. EST and Train 11 arriving at 3:42 p.m. EST. Additionally, Train 111 will be extended from Michigan City to South Bend Airport, where a shuttle bus will pick up passengers at 4:50 p.m.

A shuttle bus will leave campus about an hour after the game ends, to connect passengers to an extra westbound train.