Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on how to help children enjoy the holidays

There are a lot of things for kids to love about the holidays—school vacation, extra cookies and treats, and, of course, presents. While the festive season is exciting, it also can be overwhelming for children. Like adults, kids can experience stress or overstimulation from packed schedules, unfamiliar routines, and heightened expectations. Fortunately, there are simple, research-backed ways to make the season both more enjoyable and meaningful for children, while minimizing some of its stress. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to share more about how to help children enjoy the holidays.

To learn more visit https://iyi.org/

