Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on how to help children enjoy the holidays

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 12, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST

There are a lot of things for kids to love about the holidays—school vacation, extra cookies and treats, and, of course, presents. While the festive season is exciting, it also can be overwhelming for children. Like adults, kids can experience stress or overstimulation from packed schedules, unfamiliar routines, and heightened expectations. Fortunately, there are simple, research-backed ways to make the season both more enjoyable and meaningful for children, while minimizing some of its stress. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to share more about how to help children enjoy the holidays.

To learn more visit https://iyi.org/
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
