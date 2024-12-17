Pay raises planned in Highland's proposed salary ordinance

Most Highland town employees and elected officials could be getting a three-percent raise next year.

Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak discussed the proposed 2025 salary ordinance with the town council Monday. "Every employee's getting a three-percent increase in pay, including part-time, and when it comes to the police department, that first class will get three percent and corporals and above will get five percent," Herak explained.

The town council is also considering a boost to employees' longevity pay. Those are additional payments for those who've worked for the town for certain amounts of time.

"Most of it's going to be like a 38-percent increase, 34-percent increase to employees," Herak said. "The more you've been here, the higher it goes up a little bit."

Those ordinances will be up for final approval next Monday.

Meanwhile, council members are also discussing some additional pay for firefighters. That includes a one-time appreciation bonus based on how many calls a firefighter responded to this year, and increasing the clothing and car allowance from $100 to $200 a year.

They're also considering a measure that would allow Michael Pipta to continue serving as a paid-on-call interim fire chief into 2025. The town council recently accepted applications for a full-time chief and plans to start interviewing candidates in January.