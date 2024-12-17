Unity Foundation president to retire at end of 2025

LaPorte County's community foundation will soon be looking for a new president. Maggi Spartz has led the Unity Foundation since it began in 1992. She recently announced she plans to retire at the end of 2025.

Over the past 33 years, the Unity Foundation says it's grown its assets to more than $50 million and has managed 350 funds. During that time, the foundation has awarded nearly $29 million in grants and scholarships. It says it's facilitated numerous collaborations in areas like housing, youth development, the environment and the arts.

"Building the Unity Foundation from scratch and transforming La Porte County and the region has been the honor of my lifetime," Spartz said in a press release. "I am so proud of what we have accomplished together!”

The Unity Foundation's board of directors will launch a succession plan and a search for the next president in January. Members hope to have a new leader on board by the end of 2025.

The Unity Foundation has provided support to Lakeshore Public Media.