St. John's former Kmart set to become Jewel-Osco

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 18, 2024 at 7:16 PM CST
Town of St. John Clerk-Treasurer's Office Facebook page

St. John's vacant Kmart location is set to become a Jewel-Osco store.

Town Manager Bill Manousopoulos announced the deal in a Facebook post Wednesday. He said the town council and clerk-treasurer have been working with DeMao Retail to come up with a new use for the site.

"This is going to be a real fortunate thing for the town of St. John, a milestone," said Town Council President Mike Bouvat during a special council meeting Wednesday. He said DeMao plans to discuss the project during another special council meeting set for Monday morning.

The former Kmart building has been vacant since 2012.

In his Facebook post, Manousopoulos said finding a use had remained a challenge, even as the rest of the town experienced significant growth.
