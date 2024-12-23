Unemployment rates up in Lake, Porter counties

Local unemployment rates increased in November.

Lake County's unemployment rate grew to 5.7 percent in November, up from 5.4 percent the month before. That gives Lake County the state's fifth-highest unemployment rate, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's November unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, up from 4.1 percent the month before.

Both counties' rates were up about one-percent compared to the same period last year, similar to the state as a whole.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary has the Northwest Indiana's highest unemployment rate at nine-percent. Valparaiso's is lowest at 4.2.