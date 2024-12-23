© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Unemployment rates up in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:41 PM CST
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Local unemployment rates increased in November.

Lake County's unemployment rate grew to 5.7 percent in November, up from 5.4 percent the month before. That gives Lake County the state's fifth-highest unemployment rate, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's November unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, up from 4.1 percent the month before.

Both counties' rates were up about one-percent compared to the same period last year, similar to the state as a whole.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary has the Northwest Indiana's highest unemployment rate at nine-percent. Valparaiso's is lowest at 4.2.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
