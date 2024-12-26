BP says it's stopped a leak in Whiting refinery's tank field

BP says it's stopped a leak that led to odors in Whiting Thursday morning. BP told the city that there was "a release from a pipeline that transports material within the refinery’s tank field," according to the city's website.

BP says it quickly found the leak, and vac trucks are onsite for cleanup. BP says it's set up additional air monitoring as a precaution, and no elevated levels of contaminants have been detected.

The refinery continues to operate normally.