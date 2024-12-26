© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

BP says it's stopped a leak in Whiting refinery's tank field

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:10 PM CST

BP says it's stopped a leak that led to odors in Whiting Thursday morning. BP told the city that there was "a release from a pipeline that transports material within the refinery’s tank field," according to the city's website.

BP says it quickly found the leak, and vac trucks are onsite for cleanup. BP says it's set up additional air monitoring as a precaution, and no elevated levels of contaminants have been detected.

The refinery continues to operate normally.
Tags
Local News BP Whiting RefineryWhiting
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger