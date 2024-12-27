Highland Council adjusts general fund balance by $72,000 to reconcile figures

The town of Highland apparently has about $72,000 less than it thought it should have.

Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak told the town council Monday that no money is missing, but the town's books aren't matching what's actually in the account. "We have spent hours, months — I can show you the worksheets we've tried to do," Herak told council members. "I mean, we really dropped it down. It began a lot higher than this, and we found most of them. But these, we cannot find."

He said the discrepancies date back to 2016 and apparently weren't corrected, even after they were noted by the State Board of Accounts during the last two audits.

To make the numbers match, council members agreed to lower the town's general fund balance by $72,156.33.

That was despite some frustration from council member Doug Turich. "So I just don't understand why it wasn't resolved before this council took office," Turich said, "because, yes, it falls on us, but it's not us, right?"

"It's not us at all," Herak replied. "You go back, it's 2016 [to] 2021."

Herak said since he took over as clerk-treasurer in 2022, the numbers have only been off by less than two dollars.