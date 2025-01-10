Valpo Board of Works agrees to transfer property to nonprofit for 'attainable housing'

Efforts to add attainable housing in Valparaiso continue to move forward. The board of works Friday agreed to transfer some city property at the east end of Kinsey Street to Paradise Community Homes.

It's a nonprofit led by Bill Oeding, who is also the Valparaiso city administrator. "The city owns some property. Paradise Community Homes owns some property. And we're combining that with a goal of having five dedicated lots for attainable houses," Oeding explained.

He said the goal is to sell homes in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $250,000, without the land and development cost. He added that the organization has also been offered other sites.

Mayor Jon Costas said it's an exciting project. "We have a number of builders, contractors involved in this to do our best to add to our attainable housing stock, and it's going to be great to see the families eventually move in there and be able to call Valpo home within their current financial status," Costas said.

Oeding, who is also a member of the board of works, abstained from voting on the transfer of the property to his nonprofit.