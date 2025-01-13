© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Applicants sought to fill vacancy on Lake Superior Court

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM CST
www.uscourts.gov

Attorneys in Lake County can apply to become the next superior court judge. The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is looking to fill the vacancy created when Judge Stephen Scheele was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Those interested in serving as a Lake Superior Court judge must fill out an online application on the Indiana Courts Portal by February 10 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The judicial nominating commission will interview candidates on February 21, and then choose five finalists to recommend to Governor Mike Braun.

To qualify, applicants have to live in Lake County, be a U.S. citizen, and be admitted to the practice of law in Indiana.
Tags
Local News Lake Superior Court
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger