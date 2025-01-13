Applicants sought to fill vacancy on Lake Superior Court

Attorneys in Lake County can apply to become the next superior court judge. The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is looking to fill the vacancy created when Judge Stephen Scheele was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Those interested in serving as a Lake Superior Court judge must fill out an online application on the Indiana Courts Portal by February 10 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The judicial nominating commission will interview candidates on February 21, and then choose five finalists to recommend to Governor Mike Braun.

To qualify, applicants have to live in Lake County, be a U.S. citizen, and be admitted to the practice of law in Indiana.