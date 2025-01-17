Hobart Police respond to report of gunfire at Burlington Coat Factory

Hobart police are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired inside Burlington Coat Factory.

Officers say they were called to the store around 5:00 p.m. When they got there, they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries, but officers say it wasn't a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area Friday evening, as police processed the scene.