Hobart Police respond to report of gunfire at Burlington Coat Factory

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 17, 2025 at 6:12 PM CST
Hobart police are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired inside Burlington Coat Factory.

Officers say they were called to the store around 5:00 p.m. When they got there, they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries, but officers say it wasn't a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area Friday evening, as police processed the scene.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
