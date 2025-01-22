South Shore trains disrupted Wednesday by overhead wire damage

The South Shore Line service was disrupted for much of the day Wednesday, due to overhead wire damage near Hammond.

The railroad first sent out a service alert around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. At the time, the railroad said eastbound Train 7 experienced mechanical issues resulting from the wire damage. The next eastbound train to Miller was replaced by bus service, and the next westbound train was allowed to travel to Hegewisch, where passengers were transferred to another train to Millennium Station.

After that, service was suspended entirely until the start of rush hour. Even then, six eastbound trains from Chicago to Michigan City were combined into three, and a westbound train from South Bend to Michigan City was canceled entirely.

Many trains experienced delays, according to service alerts.