Valparaiso University president to retire at end of 2025

Valparaiso University will soon be looking for a new leader. University president José Padilla told the board of directors he plans to retire at the end of the year, when his current contract expires. Padilla has served as president since 2020.

The university's announcement acknowledges that it's faced unprecedented challenges over the past five years -- including the COVID-19 pandemic and what it calls the "difficult but necessary discontinuance of 28 programs." But the university says it's also "in a stronger position to use data-informed decision making to bolster the University's financial position.

In the press release, Padilla said, “It has been an honor to lead Valparaiso University, and build on its long, excellent legacy." He said he's fully committed to continuing this work throughout the end of his term.

The search for Valparaiso University's 20th president is expected to kick off in April. Its board of directors will convene a search committee and hire a third-party search firm.