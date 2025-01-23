Hammond officials hoping for better communication from BP, following December leak

Hammond officials say they're hoping for better communication from BP, following last month's supply line leak.

During Wednesday's Mayor's Night Out event, Fire Chief Bernie Grisolia estimated his department got more than 30 calls from residents complaining about the smell on the morning of December 26, but his staff didn't have answers. "We did assure the residents they did not have a gas leak themselves," Grisolia said. "Unfortunately, the communication from BP was lacked, and we're hoping to have better communications in the future."

Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he sent a letter to BP voicing his frustration. "It felt like if you lit a match, it would blow up. It was that strong," McDermott said. "I've never experienced anything that strong, personally. It smelled like a gas station times 50."

Meanwhile, Hammond Director of Environmental Management Ron Novak said it took BP days to provide the city with the safety data sheet. "It's important to know what product we're dealing with, an estimate of how much the quantity is, where the wind direction is, who's being impacted there," Novak added.

McDermott said the situation has him questioning BP's role in a proposed Midwest hydrogen hub. "Listen, I think the hydrogen hub's an interesting idea, but if BP's going to be the one that does it, they should get their stuff straight at the plant, the one that they run every day, that they don't," the mayor said. "It seems like they don't have control of the situation."

Now, the city is also looking to set up its own emergency notification system, to send text and email alerts.

A BP spokesperson plans to release a statement in response but hadn't provided it yet to Lakeshore Public Media, as of Thursday evening.