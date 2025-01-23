© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Portage police investigating phone threat against Willowcreek Middle School

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:26 PM CST
Porter County D.W.I. Task Force

Portage police are investigating, after Willowcreek Middle School got a threatening phone call Thursday afternoon. Officers say the caller sounded like a child and threatened violence, before someone else took the phone away, apologized for their sibling's behavior and hung up. Police believe the call came from Texas, and they're working with police there to try to trace the call.

Portage police say they don't believe it's a credible threat. Still, Willowcreek Middle School went into a "secured safety protocol," as a precaution. That means entry into the building was restricted, while normal classes continued inside. Officers say they also stepped up patrols at other schools.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
