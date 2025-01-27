© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Lake County prosector to launch Gun Safety Literacy Program for children

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published January 27, 2025 at 9:49 PM CST
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter holds a gun lock during a press conference Jan. 26.
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter holds a gun lock during a press conference Jan. 26, 2024.

Helping kids stay safe around firearms is the goal of a new program from the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. The Gun Safety Literacy Program will teach kids in kindergarten through third grade what to do if they find a gun.

The prosecutor's office says it will feature "relatable scenarios, kid-friendly visuals, and interactive activities," along with a canine mascot called Careful Carter. It will emphasize the "S.A.F.E. method," which stands for stop, avoid touching, find an adult and exit the area.

In a press release, Prosecutor Bernard Carter says, "Our children's safety is non-negotiable." He adds, "By introducing these lessons early, we’re helping prevent tragedies before they happen."

The Gun Safety Literacy Program is an extension of the Gun Safety Lock Giveaway Program the prosecutor's office launched a year ago. They're a response to the number of shootings involving kids who get a hold of unsecured firearms.

Carter plans to officially kick off the program next week at Benjamin Harrison Elementary School in East Chicago.
Tags
Local News Lake County Prosecutor Bernard CarterGun safety
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger