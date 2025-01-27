Lake County prosector to launch Gun Safety Literacy Program for children

Helping kids stay safe around firearms is the goal of a new program from the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. The Gun Safety Literacy Program will teach kids in kindergarten through third grade what to do if they find a gun.

The prosecutor's office says it will feature "relatable scenarios, kid-friendly visuals, and interactive activities," along with a canine mascot called Careful Carter. It will emphasize the "S.A.F.E. method," which stands for stop, avoid touching, find an adult and exit the area.

In a press release, Prosecutor Bernard Carter says, "Our children's safety is non-negotiable." He adds, "By introducing these lessons early, we’re helping prevent tragedies before they happen."

The Gun Safety Literacy Program is an extension of the Gun Safety Lock Giveaway Program the prosecutor's office launched a year ago. They're a response to the number of shootings involving kids who get a hold of unsecured firearms.

Carter plans to officially kick off the program next week at Benjamin Harrison Elementary School in East Chicago.