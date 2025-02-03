Gary mayor establishes age-friendly advisory council

The city of Gary is looking to help older residents remain active in their community. Mayor Eddie Melton signed an executive order Monday creating an age-friendly advisory council. He hopes it will help the city understand and respond to residents' changing needs.

"As mayor, I'm committed to addressing the unique needs of our aging population and creating an age-friendly environment where our seniors can thrive," Melton said.

The advisory council will consist of 13 members appointed by the mayor for two-year terms. It will include representatives from city agencies, nonprofit organizations and others working with older residents.

The group's efforts will be guided by a framework developed by AARP and its Network of Age-Friendly Communities. As a next step, the advisory council will conduct a community needs assessment, before developing priorities and a strategic action plan.

"This assessment is very crucial, as it gives us a very clear, data-driven understanding of what our residents truly need," said Kianna Grant, director of the Mayor's Office of Constituent Services.

Others expressed hope the group could assist with grant funding for improvements to help residents age in place — like ramps and grab bars for their homes — and raise awareness of utility assistance programs.

During Monday's press conference, Mayor Melton shared his own memories of his grandmother taking the bus to shop at a local fruit market — a level of access he took for granted at the time. "This is extremely important to me that we figure out what can we do as a city to ensure that we're increasing and improving access, be it housing, be it health care, making sure that there's fresh, affordable food," Melton said.

The mayor noted that almost a third of Gary's population is over the age of 50, according to census estimates.