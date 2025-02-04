Crown Point Council approves townhome development as council member, residents call for transparency

A new townhome development is moving forward in Crown Point, but not without calls for more transparency about the project and city government in general. The city council voted four-to-one Monday to rezone a piece of property at 1820 South Street back to residential development and allow eight townhome units to be built there.

Council member Scott Evorik voted against those measures, after City Attorney Alex Kutanovski didn't mention his involvement in the company that owns the property during a previous council discussion. "Why are we not being transparent, people?" Evorik asked. "So, I am a definite no because this is ridiculous."

But Kutanovski said he wasn't legally required to disclose the ownership of the LLC, and wasn't authorized to do so by its other owners until Monday's meeting. "I'm a registered agent for probably a hundred companies that I've formed over the course of my 20 years of law practice," Kutanovski told council members."

Council member Joe Sanders said he likes transparency, but he felt the petitioner did everything it was required to do. "I'd like to say, 'Hell no. You know, we've got to be transparent,' but it's the law," Sanders said. "I mean, there's nothing out of compliance here."

He said there are legitimate reasons why the owners of an LLC may not want to be identified.

It was part of a larger discussion on transparency at Monday's meeting, with residents criticizing city officials during the public comment portion. Resident Sam Kozaitis took aim at contributions made to Mayor Pete Land's campaign that appear to have links to organizations that do business with the city.

"You have failed the residents of Crown Point. You need to be removed or resign," Kozaitis told Land. "And as far as I'm concerned, most of your administration and some of the council members up here can go, as well."