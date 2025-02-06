Gary looking to Side Lot Program, zoning changes to develop vacant lots

The city of Gary continues working to bring new life to vacant properties.

Redevelopment Director Chris Harris says the city is ramping up its Side Lot Program. It allows homeowners to acquire adjacent lots owned by the city that are 30 feet wide or less.

"We understand the burden that it is to be able to live next to a property that may not be maintained," Harris said during a press conference Monday. "The mayor has really emphasized opportunities for building wealth for our residents."

Harris said residents can use that land to build a garage or expand their yard. And he said the city is taking steps to make some smaller lots more "buildable" in the future.

"In our past, our zoning code required that you need 60-foot of frontage in [order] to build a single-family home, so it rendered a lot of these small lots almost valueless, when it comes to new construction, but then you're burdened with living next to this lot that's not buildable," Harris added.

Harris said the city is preparing to update its zoning code to increase density, so land could be used more efficiently.