South Shore trains to make extra stop for Chicago Auto Show
The South Shore Line will make an extra stop for the Chicago Auto Show.
For the next two weekends, westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place on request between 10:06 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. Eastbound weekend trains will pick up passengers there between 1:17 and 9:27 p.m.
Certain weekday trains will also stop at McCormick Place next week and again on Presidents' Day, February 17. Those include 10 westbound trains between 9:37 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. and 10 eastbound trains between 1:56 and 9:11 p.m. A number of weekday rush hour trains will not stop at McCormick Place.