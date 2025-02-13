Crown Point residents worry about funding future growth with utility rate hikes

The idea of raising utility rates is proving unpopular with Crown Point residents. The city council is considering a 19-percent water rate hike, to offset the cost of a 37-percent increase in what the city pays Indiana American Water, along with the cost of replacing lead service lines. Council members are also looking to raise the sewer rate, to help pay for a second treatment plant and a new downtown interceptor.

Al Stong with Commonwealth Engineers says the existing plant hasn't been expanded since 1998. Building a second one would handle the city's current needs and leave room for future growth.

"So, we have the space to do this, and it sets us up for as far in the future as any of us can see, as opposed to being landlocked with the existing facilities," Stong told the city council last week.

But during last week's public hearing, multiple residents said they don't want more growth, and don't think they should have to pay for it. Robert Nomden said lots of current residents hate Crown Point because it's getting too big.

"You want the city to keep on growing. Maybe the people of Crown Point don't want it to. Maybe you should put that to a vote to the citizens," Nomden told council members.

William Doty said developers shouldn't have been allowed to build homes to begin with, if there wasn't enough capacity. "Why do the people that already have homes have to pay for those expansions due to all that growth?" Doty asked.

They and others argued that developers should have to pay more to connect new homes to the system. The city already charges a development fee.

But Stong said that even without any more growth, the city would have to make improvements. Bringing in new residents would offset the cost in the future.

"The amount of capacity that we gain, if we were to get all the customers today, all these projects would be paid for," Stong said. "But the problem is you have to build it for them to come. They don't come before you build it."

The city council opted not to finalize either rate hike until its March meeting, since only four of the seven members were present to vote on it last week. City officials also wanted more time to tweak the new sewer rate.