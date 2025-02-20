U.S. Rep. Mrvan joins Geminus officials in calling for protection of federal Head Start funding

Changes at the federal level have created uncertainty for early childhood education. But U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) says government can be more efficient, while still protecting the most vulnerable.

Head Start providers say they were briefly unable to access their funding, during the federal government's funding freeze attempt. Leaders at Indiana's largest Head Start provider, Geminus, say losing funding access would impact thousands of families and employees throughout the state.

"These programs are not merely about meeting the physical needs of babies, toddlers or preschoolers. They are essential learning centers that provide a stable, nurturing environment where young children can come to grow and thrive," said Geminus Vice President of Early Childhood Services Dr. Karen Carradine during a press conference at St. Mark Early Learning Academy in Gary on Thursday.

Carradine said children in Head Start programs have been shown to be more prepared for kindergarten, leading them to earn higher wages later in life. That, in turn, leads to lower crime rates and reduced service costs.

Representative Mrvan visited the St. Mark Early Learning Academy to highlight Head Start. He said that while he's not in favor of some of the Trump administration's recent actions — like widespread firings of federal workers — there are aspects of Head Start that should appeal to the administration. That includes having an educated workforce to help big businesses expand. Mrvan pointed to BP's role in a planned hydrogen hub.

"Mayor Eddie Melton, myself and other stakeholders can't bring employers to Northwest Indiana unless we have an educated workforce," Mrvan said. "We can't have a quality of life unless we are investing in Gary, Indiana; Northwest Indiana and our state."

Mrvan said he supports the idea of making government more efficient, but firing those who take care of those in need of help isn't the way to do it. "What I believe is that we can have a strong national security and strong border, we can have economic development and growth, and we can take care of the most vulnerable populations," Mrvan added.

He's hopeful that Head Start can get bipartisan support when lawmakers work on the federal budget. He said events like Thursday's visit to St. Mark Early Learning Academy give him information he can use to make the case to his fellow lawmakers.