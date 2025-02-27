Organizations have until Saturday to apply for Lake County Master Gardeners grant

Lake County organizations can get some financial help to enhance the community through gardening projects.

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association says it's continuing its grant program this year. It offers $200 to $600 for eligible schools, churches, businesses or other organizations in Lake County.

Potential projects include beautifying a business or downtown, or starting a community garden, according to a flyer provided by Purdue Extension. An educational aspect is preferred but not required.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday, March 1. The application can be found on the Lake County Master Gardeners website.