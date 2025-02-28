Valparaiso looking to update outdoor dining regulations

Outdoor dining season is almost here, but downtown Valparaiso restaurants may have some additional rules to follow this year. Senior planner Jessica Gage presented some proposed updates to the city's board of works Friday.

She said the first priority is maintaining accessibility, including for sidewalk users with disabilities. "That five-foot pedestrian way that's required to be maintained from back-of-curb is of utmost importance to us, and we're out there with measuring tapes all the time," Gage told board members.

A big factor is what type of enclosure a restaurant uses to separate its outdoor dining area. Gage said sturdy posts with rails or partition panels are preferred, as are long, rectangular planters. But sectional fence panels will eventually be prohibited, since their bases can become a tripping hazard, and they can catch visitors' jackets. But restaurants would now be able to post their menus on the enclosures themselves, to free up space.

"There's plenty of fun and variety and personality that can be had with these changes, so not just enclosures but once we get to umbrella regulations or lighting regulations, like, there are a number of cool options out there," Gage added.

The city is also looking at setting fines, to discourage repeat offenders.

But Mayor Jon Costas also wants to add a waiver process, so the city planning director could approve reasonable accommodations, without the need to go before the full board of works. He pointed to a ban on amplification for musicians performing in outdoor dining areas.

"We have to understand, standards are important and helpful, but every situation's a little different than the other, and to wait two weeks for a board of works meeting and then they think, 'Do I need to hire an attorney?' for something like this," Costas said.

City Attorney Patrick Lyp will review the proposed changes, and restaurants will have a chance to offer input, before the board of works formally approves them. Valparaiso allows outdoor dining from March 1 through mid-November, but Gage said restaurants don't typically file their paperwork until mid-March.