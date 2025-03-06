Rep. Mrvan voices concern with federal employee firings, blanket tariffs, executive orders

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) says he supports the idea of efficient government, but he wants the Trump administration to include Congress in the process.

During a virtual community forum Wednesday, Mrvan said protecting taxpayer dollars is in his DNA. "There absolutely is fraud, waste and abuse, and what I need to communicate is that President Trump isn't doing everything wrong," Mrvan said. "I'm on board to make sure that we're efficient and effective."

But he said he opposes "randomly" letting federal employees go, and he's deeply concerned with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Mrvan said the cuts are creating uncertainty for law enforcement. He pointed to a recent conversation with an FBI agent who helped apprehend a suspect after an incident in Chicago.

"His unit was on 80/94, where they had to witness an individual trying to stab himself and others. They were able to apprehend that individual," Mrvan said. "And then, that agent who was telling me this story received an email the following morning that said, 'Tell me what five things you accomplished this week.'"

Similarly, Mrvan said he supports some of the goals of imposing tariffs, like protecting the American steel industry from unfair competition and reducing the flow of fentanyl. But he argued that blanket tariffs would lead to job loss.

"That'll affect the farmers. That'll affect the production of cars. That'll affect the production of auto parts," Mrvan said. "And there will be, as the President said last night, disruptions."

Mrvan also said that President Trump's executive orders are causing unnecessary harm. He would rather see the President propose changes and let Congress assess them.

Mrvan said he can help provide oversight through his membership in the House Appropriations Committee. He said he'd make sure existing programs like the Chips and Science Act will continue.

"Congress has the power of the purse. There are Supreme Court cases that say that," Mrvan said. "So once that is allocated through a law that has been signed by the President, a new administration — and this has been tested before — can't just come in and say, 'We're not spending that.'"

Mrvan said the executive branch can be held accountable by the Supreme Court and by sharing stories about its decisions' impact on constituents.