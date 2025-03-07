Regionally Speaking: Volatile Markets in 2025: Why it's smart to avoid emotional investing!

Most people invest in the markets with the hope of growing their money rather than losing it. While it may seem beneficial to have a strong attachment to your investment strategy, significant market sell-offs can cause any investor's heart to sink, leading to the common mistake of buying high and selling low. This is why emotion should not play a role in your investment strategy. So, if not emotion, what factors should you consider when investing? Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer is here to outline the key factors that are more important than emotion in developing an effective investment strategy that can help you navigate both bull and bear markets.