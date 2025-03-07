© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Wire work to bring weekend boarding change for South Shore riders at Millennium Station

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:04 AM CST
South Shore Line

South Shore Line riders can expect a boarding change this weekend at Millennium Station. Between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, South Shore trains will arrive and depart from tracks 5 and 6. That's on the lower level of the station, typically used by Metra trains.

Metra will be performing wire work in the South Shore Line's section of Millennium Station. Trains after 7:00 p.m. will use the South Shore platforms.
