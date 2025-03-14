More details shared for Gary's Tolleston Opportunity Campus

Project leaders are touting the Tolleston Opportunity Campus as a significant investment into the neighborhood. They gave an update on the project during a community meeting Friday.

The Tolleston Opportunity Campus is a collaboration involving the city of Gary, Crossroads YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Methodist Hospitals. Mayor Eddie Melton said it's a $30 million investment from a number of government and private-sector funding sources.

"This project is exciting," Melton said. "This is going to be that anchor for this neighborhood, which is going to be a draw for more folks that want to live in Gary."

The facility will feature a multi-purpose gym, classrooms and a teaching kitchen, among other amenities. It's expected to offer after-school programs, fitness classes, health screenings and more.

"It was really trying to be able to make sure that we had places for kids to be able to learn, grow and thrive; for a need for safe spaces; for health and wellness programs, job training and just that community hub," said Jay Buckmaster, CEO of the Crossroads YMCA.

Many residents expressed excitement at the investment in the Tolleston area, but some wanted to make sure it wouldn't be set up for failure. They questioned whether there would be enough potential YMCA members to sustain operations and whether it would have the same programs as other locations.

Buckmaster said each location is different, but he was confident his organization has done its homework. "So I think we're going to adapt to those needs [in] each community, as those needs arise," Buckmaster said.

He said demolition of current buildings on the site is expected to take place this month. An official groundbreaking is planned for April.