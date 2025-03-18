© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Road work to start soon on I-94 in Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:41 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Road work is coming to I-94 in Porter County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says shoulders will be closed at U.S. 20, starting as soon as Thursday. Crews will be replacing the overhead box truss structure over the eastbound lanes. That work is scheduled to take place through the beginning of June.

Starting as soon as Monday, westbound traffic will be shifted to the left at the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge between State Road 49 and U.S. 20. That's so bridge painting equipment can be staged in the right lane.

Overnight lane closures will be in place while crews set up the work zones and new traffic configurations.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
