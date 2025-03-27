Valpo considering sidewalk upgrades as part of ADA transition, active transportation plans

The city of Valparaiso is looking at making its sidewalks easier to use. The city council got an update Monday on the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan, which is required for some federal funding.

As part of the process, City Engineer Max Rehlander said city staff members have been out gathering data. "Going through the city, walking all the sidewalks, all the curb ramps, measuring with a level and tape measure cross slope, longitudinal slope, ensuring that they are in compliance with ADA [Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines] standards," Rehlander explained.

Of the sidewalks analyzed so far, most of the curb ramps are believed to be fully compliant or at least accessible. Some public input noted cluttered conditions on downtown sidewalks — with tables, chairs, planters and uneven brick sometimes making it difficult for those with mobility challenges.

There are also places where sidewalk links are missing entirely. Planning Director Bob Thompson said those will be addressed in a separate active transportation plan.

"We're going to actually look at the ideal of pathways connecting destinations throughout the city — whether it's schools, parks, downtown business districts, or other commercial or educational-type facilities," Thompson said.

The ADA transition plan also looked at public facilities, like parks and city buildings.

Resident Will Stanford noted the importance of sidewalks for those who don't drive. "Having people who are more than willing to provide sidewalks — just for the people like me with disabilities, all we can really say to every single one of you . . . is thank you," Stanford told city officials during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting.

Still, resident Kathy Watts criticized the city for not actively reaching out to more organizations that serve people with disabilities, like Valparaiso University and home health care providers. "There are a number of people in Valparaiso that have disabilities that weren't asked," Watts said.