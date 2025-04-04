Gov. Braun downplays federal cuts' impact on Indiana

Amid cuts to federal agencies and tariffs leading to lower stock prices, Governor Mike Braun isn't particularly worried about the impact on Indiana.

"Indiana will be O.K. Households and businesses that don't ever try to operate like that place [the federal government] will be O.K. Thus, I'm optimistic," Braun said during a fireside chat hosted by the Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance on Thursday.

His comments were in response to a question about how the state should respond to federal cuts. Braun was confident that states that rely less on the federal government and have "reasonable" regulations will continue to see investment.

"When it does get reconciled, folks will come here, and we'll be able to go on," Braun said.

The governor said the federal government needs a balanced budget and said he's working to make the state government more efficient. He dismissed concerns that his proposed property tax reform would hurt local governments as "a big overreaction."

"There needs to be some relief," Braun said. "We'll get there."