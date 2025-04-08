Gary mayor 'pleased' that U.S. Steel acquisition will get another review

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton is welcoming a new review of Nippon Steel's proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel.

On Monday, President Donald Trump directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to take another look at the proposed deal. Former President Joe Biden had blocked the deal, after the committee raised national security concerns.

In a statement, Melton said he's spent months doing due diligence, and he believes it's "simply the best deal on the table." He pointed to Nippon's promises to invest nearly one-billion dollars into Gary Works, honor collective bargaining agreements and offer a five-thousand-dollar closing bonus for union employees.

Melton says the acquisition could bring "transformative benefits" to Gary, and he's confident the new review will put to rest any doubts.