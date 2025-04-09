Armed hostage situation ends with man being shot dead by Gary police, says sheriff's department

Gary police fatally shot a man during an armed hostage situation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff says it began Tuesday night at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Carolina Street.

Police say an armed 38-year-old man had apparently taken a 35-year-old relative and a one-year-old boy hostage. Shots were reportedly fired inside, and the 35-year-old suffered minor injuries and was able to run out of the building. But the suspect allegedly refused to leave, even after SWAT teams removed the back door and deployed tear gas.

Finally, around 4:20 Wednesday morning, the suspect reportedly walked out of the back doorway toward his vehicle, holding the one-year-old and pointing a gun at police. That's when a Gary officer reportedly shot the suspect.

He was later pronounced dead. The one-year-old wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate.

