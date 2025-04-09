© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Armed hostage situation ends with man being shot dead by Gary police, says sheriff's department

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:36 PM CDT
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Gary police fatally shot a man during an armed hostage situation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The sheriff says it began Tuesday night at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Carolina Street.

Police say an armed 38-year-old man had apparently taken a 35-year-old relative and a one-year-old boy hostage. Shots were reportedly fired inside, and the 35-year-old suffered minor injuries and was able to run out of the building. But the suspect allegedly refused to leave, even after SWAT teams removed the back door and deployed tear gas.

Finally, around 4:20 Wednesday morning, the suspect reportedly walked out of the back doorway toward his vehicle, holding the one-year-old and pointing a gun at police. That's when a Gary officer reportedly shot the suspect.

He was later pronounced dead. The one-year-old wasn't hurt.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate.
Tags
Local News Lake County Sheriff's DepartmentGary Police Department
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger