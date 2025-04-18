© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

South Shore Line schedules fare hike hearings

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:22 PM CDT
South Shore Line

South Shore Line riders have a chance to weigh in on proposed fare hikes. The railroad is looking to raise fares by 10 percent, starting July 1.

Public hearings will take place on Monday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gary Public Library's Woodson Branch in Miller; Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at South Bend International Airport; Wednesday April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Michigan City Library; Thursday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Administrative Office in Chesterton; and Tuesday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hammond Public Library.

NICTD President Mike Noland has said the fare hike is needed to avert a fiscal cliff, caused by pandemic ridership declines. He also wants the state of Indiana to boost its support.

Additionally, passengers can email their comments to comments@nictd.com by May 9. The fare increase will be up for the NICTD board's approval on May 19.
Tags
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger