South Shore Line schedules fare hike hearings

South Shore Line riders have a chance to weigh in on proposed fare hikes. The railroad is looking to raise fares by 10 percent, starting July 1.

Public hearings will take place on Monday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gary Public Library's Woodson Branch in Miller; Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at South Bend International Airport; Wednesday April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Michigan City Library; Thursday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Administrative Office in Chesterton; and Tuesday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hammond Public Library.

NICTD President Mike Noland has said the fare hike is needed to avert a fiscal cliff, caused by pandemic ridership declines. He also wants the state of Indiana to boost its support.

Additionally, passengers can email their comments to comments@nictd.com by May 9. The fare increase will be up for the NICTD board's approval on May 19.

