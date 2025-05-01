© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Gary bishop discusses upcoming conclave to choose the next pope

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:58 PM CDT
screenshot from video provided by Diocese of Gary

As the Catholic Church prepares for the election of a new pope, the person selected will be a leader in an increasingly global world.

Bishop Robert McClory discussed the upcoming conclave in a series of videos released by the Diocese of Gary. "They are instantly, I would argue, the most important person in the world," Bishop McClory said. "Why? There's no other political leader whose jurisdiction extends throughout the whole world."

The bishop noted that, in the past, the pope was an important but private person, but the public's expectations have changed over the centuries.

Even those electing the pope represent more of the world than before. Bishop McClory said Pope Francis, in particular, made an effort to expand the international footprint of the College of Cardinals, with each person bringing his own culture and experiences.

"They're from all around the world, and the days of it being majority Italian, majority European are over," said the bishop.

One hundred thirty-three cardinals are expected to take part in the conclave, scheduled to start next Wednesday.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
